A Star Trek: Voyager stumble gets new life as classic cartoon

The same folks that gave the Star Trek: The Animated Series treatment to Star Trek: The Next Generation earlier this year are back with an animated version of Star Trek: Voyager’s most controversial non-“Tuvix” episode, “Threshold.” From film imperfections to whimsical cartoon music, the evolutionary error that is “Threshold” somehow works a lot better in this lovingly re-created format.



You can watch both animated Gazelle Automation masterpieces below:

What if Filmation had made episodes of The Next Generation? What if Filmation had made episodes of Voyager?