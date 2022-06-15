A Star Trek: Voyager stumble gets new life as classic cartoon

18 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The same folks that gave the Star Trek: The Animated Series treatment to Star Trek: The Next Generation earlier this year are back with an animated version of Star Trek: Voyager’s most controversial non-“Tuvix” episode, “Threshold.” From film imperfections to whimsical cartoon music, the evolutionary error that is “Threshold” somehow works a lot better in this lovingly re-created format.

You can watch both animated Gazelle Automation masterpieces below:

What if Filmation had made episodes of The Next Generation?
What if Filmation had made episodes of Voyager?

