Shark Week 2021 Binge Watch Recommendations!

So… We’re almost at the end of Shark Week 2021, but if you didn’t have over 40 hours of free time to watch all of it like I did (except for the “I Was Prey” nonsense and the clip show), let me recommend the shows you SHOULD watch to sink your teeth into and enjoy.

FIVE FIN SHOWS!!!

Mothersharker – Science heavy, excellent visuals with an Arizona connection.



Spawn of El Diablo – If you love Great Whites, this is a show you shouldn’t miss.



The Real Sharknado – Yeah, I know. But this is surprisingly science-heavy, and even I learned a couple things during this hour.



Tiger Queen – A Discovery+ exclusive, was a fantastic, science-driven show that really made my night.



Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising – The second great entry in this series. Absolutely worth a watch.



Monster Sharks of Andros Island – Takes a sea monster legend and turns it into something else.

FOUR-AND-A-HALF FIN SHOWS!!!

Mystery of the Black Demon Shark – Amazing visuals with a walk-through of the web of life off the Baja Peninsula that redeems its sketchy premise.



Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – The best celebrity show of the week. William Shatner being very William Shatner with sharks.

FOUR FIN SHOWS!!!

Crikey – It’s Shark Week – A throwback to the Steve Irwin era of conservation communication. Especially good for the young ones.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – A good review of shark reproduction with just a slight effervesence of raunch.



Great White Comeback – The second good Great White Show of the week. Watch this, and then Spawn of El Diablo to get a real feel for South Africa’s Great White’s in 2021, but you’ll need Discovery+.



Mechashark – Dumb premise, good show. Neat tech, interesting shark behavior.



Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – Ugh. I hate that I’m recommending this, but I learned something from this show, so…

THREE-AND-A-HALF FIN SHOWS!!!

Raging Bulls – A testosterone fueled adventure with Los Toros del Mar. Discovery+ only.



Air Jaws: Going for Gold – A fun return to Polaris breaches with an Olympic twist.