Altered Beast, Toejam & Earl and more join SEGA Genesis games on Nintendo Switch

Relive some of the iconic games that defined SEGA Genesis. Today, five additional 16-bit power-packed games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library and are playable right now.
Vivid graphics, realistic sound and the thrill of ultimate arcade power 16-bit gameplay were hallmarks of the SEGA Genesis system, and few games exemplified this quite like Altered Beast, the original pack-in game at launch. Altered Beast “rises from its grave” today, and is now playable on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. It’s joined by the games ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion and the lightning-fast space shooter Thunder Force II. This is the first time that Thunder Force II is available again in the U.S., so don’t miss your chance to experience this high-powered blast of gaming history!
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play, as well as access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC at no extra cost.
Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans also enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games with added online play, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online games Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99.
Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Mario Golf: Super Rush, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
