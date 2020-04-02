According to reports, Doctor Who Magazine’s April 2 issue reveals that actress Sadie Miller will play Sarah Jane Smith in Big Finish Productions’ upcoming “Return of the Cybermen” audio drama — stepping in to portray the plucky and persistent character her late mother brought to life on television in the late 1970s.

Elisabeth Sladen, who died in 2011, got her own series of spinoff adventures as Doctor Who investigative journalist Sarah Jane with Big Finish and even acted with Miller in those productions.

