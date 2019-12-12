Spoilery Rise of Skywalker clip teases the source of Kylo Ren’s demons

You’ve been warned … this Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker clip is very spoilery.

Seriously — this is the time to avoid social media if you are sensitive to spoilery stuff. The movie comes out in one week.

So, Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper starfighter drops out of hyperspace and approaches an icy world with what looks and sounds like a Sith temple. He ignites his lightsaber as he enters the forboding structure.

And then the voices come:

Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine: “At last. My boy. I have been every voice …” Supreme Leader Snoke: “… you have ever heard …” Darth Vader: “… inside your head.”

The “clip” then morphs into a more standard teaser/commercial, against a score combining the prequel-era anthem “Duel of the Fates” with Darth Vader’s “Imperial March” in a most impressive John Williams medley that also played out in a recent TV spot.