Pokémon Café Mix serves up delicious puzzles on Nintendo Switch

Treat yourself to an adorable new free-to-start puzzle game filled with Pokémon and satisfying challenges. Pokémon Café Mix is now available for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems.

Have you ever wanted to run your very own Pokémon café? Now you can! Manage a charming parlor where you serve drinks and dishes to cute Pokémon by completing touch-based puzzles. Pokémon Café Mix is played exclusively using touch-screen controls either on Nintendo Switch Lite or in handheld mode on Nintendo Switch. Complete puzzles before you run out of turns by linking together adorable Pokémon icons like Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander and Squirtle, among so many others!

Broaden your menu offerings with delectable new Pokémon-themed dishes by solving puzzles. As your café grows in popularity, you will build friendships with Pokémon visitors and have them join your café staff. Their unique skills can help you clear more challenging puzzles, so you’ll need to strategize which Pokémon helpers will propel your café to puzzle perfection, such as Charmander, who burns a path for icons to the right, allowing for easier matching.

Whether you’re engaging in bite-sized play sessions, or you want to satisfy your Pokémon puzzling cravings with a fun-filled feast, the pick-up-and-play nature of this game makes it easy to sneak in puzzles with delightful Pokémon pals throughout your day. With a range of special modes and events – and an extra serving of cuteness – this game will have you cheering, “bon appétit!”

Pokémon Café Mix is now available to download for free in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Players can log in for a stamp and bonus reward each day after starting the game. After earning five stamps, a Pikachu will join your café as a staff member. From July 1 to July 15, you can also serve Scorbunny as a customer, strengthening your friendship enough to recruit it as a staff member.

