Old friends join Paul McGann’s Doctor in Big Finish’s ‘Stranded 2’

2020 is not treating the Eighth Doctor well. Marooned in the UK, stuck in one house, isolated from his TARDIS… but now he rediscovers adventure in a brand-new full-cast audio box set.

The TARDIS is still stranded – but the healing process has begun. After living in Baker Street for months, the Doctor, Liv and Helen find their new friends becoming curious about who they really are.



But is it wise to tell them, when their future – and their past – are filled with danger?



And in the shadows, the Curator is watching.

Producer David Richardson said: “Things have moved on a little since Stranded 1. The Doctor and his friends are no longer stranded in time – just in space! With the ship able to move backwards and forwards through London history, the Doctor gets to take his extended Baker Street family through their own pasts and futures. And there might just be an Ogron on the way…”

Paul McGann returns as the Doctor, forced to live in domestic bliss with his friends, played by Nicola Walker (Liv Chenka) and Hattie Morahan (Helen Sinclair).

Joining them for four superb stories set in swinging London are Rebecca Root (Tania Bell), Tom Price (Sergeant Andy Davidson), Clive Wood (Mr Bird), Tom Baker (the Curator) and Jon Culshaw (Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart).

Dead Time by Matt Fitton — The Doctor wants to take the TARDIS on a test flight. But he has rather more passengers than he’d like. Soon, the crew are stranded once again in an uncertain future. One where planet Earth appears to be dead. And very soon, so will any visitors…



UNIT Dating by Roy Gill — When the Doctor dips into his past to help TARDIS repairs in the present, Andy joins him on a trip to UNIT. In the 1970s, young soldier Ron Winters has just met lab assistant Tony Clare. But in 2020, they need Liv and Helen’s help when their memories start falling apart…



Baker Street Irregulars by Lisa McMullin — The Doctor takes Zakia and Aisha to see some family history: their grandmother had her own secret life in Baker Street, during World War II. As Tania and Liv try to defuse an unexploded bomb, the sisters face explosive revelations of their own.



The Long Way Round by John Dorney — Something is wrong with Earth’s future – so the Doctor decides to see it for himself. But very soon, the travellers are captured. Someone seems to know their every move. An interrogator wants answers, but do they even know the right questions?

