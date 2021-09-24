Nintendo Switch Online getting new member level with N64, SEGA Genesis games (and controllers)

Jayson Peters
A new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games.

In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to a growing library of NES and Super NES games, and more, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever (additional accessories required; sold separately).

The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack N64

Launch lineup of Nintendo 64 games:

  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Star Fox 64
  • Sin and Punishment
  • Dr. Mario 64
  • Mario Tennis 64
  • WinBack
  • Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 games (with more to come):

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Pokémon Snap
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
  • Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
  • Mario Golf
  • Paper Mario
  • F-Zero X
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack SEGA Geness

Launch lineup of SEGA Genesis games:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Contra: Hard Corps
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Golden Axe
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • M.U.S.H.A.
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Ristar
  • Shining Force
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Strider

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will also be able to pre-order two new controllers that resemble the original Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers at a later date. These wireless controllers can be used to play these classic games on Nintendo Switch Online. More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release timing and price, will be revealed at a later date.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

