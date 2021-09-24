A new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games.

In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to a growing library of NES and Super NES games, and more, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever (additional accessories required; sold separately).

The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:

Launch lineup of Nintendo 64 games:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 games (with more to come):

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

Launch lineup of SEGA Genesis games:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will also be able to pre-order two new controllers that resemble the original Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers at a later date. These wireless controllers can be used to play these classic games on Nintendo Switch Online. More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release timing and price, will be revealed at a later date.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

