The Eleventh Doctor will be materializing in four brand-new audio adventures from Big Finish, due for release in September 2021, and for the first time the Big Finish “Doctor Chronicles” range will be produced as a full-cast drama, with cinematic sound design and complete musical score.

Jacob Dudman again takes on Matt Smith’s TV role of the mercurial Time Lord in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles, alongside a talented voice cast which includes Jo Woodcock (Tess of the D’Urbervilles, Land Girls, All The Small Things), Nicholas Asbury (Chewing Gum, Innocent, Alma’s Not Normal), Jeany Spark (Man Down, Wallander, Collateral) and Paul Panting (The Octonauts, Chuggington, Bob the Builder).

Together they will face zombies on a space station, populist preachers on a distant planet and alien lifeforms who live down the plughole.

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles Volume 2 includes:

“The Evolving Dead” by Doris V Sutherland — The dead stalk the corridors of research station Romeo. For a technician (dead) and her ex-boyfriend (also dead), the Doctor’s their only chance to escape. For the rest of the crew, he’s their only chance to feed.

“The Day Before They Came” by Daniel Blythe — In the shabby seaside town of Bayview, Kayla Worthington is sitting on the beach waiting for an alien invasion. Her patience is rewarded when an alien arrives, although he doesn’t seem to be invading. He’s called the Doctor, and he wants to buy her a cup of tea.

“The Melting Pot” by Christopher Cooper — Arriving on Piir to sample the local cuisine, the Doctor finds a society wildly different from the one he remembers. With violence brewing on the streets, the Doctor will have to get to the bottom of what has gone wrong on Piir, before the world tears itself apart.

“A Tragical History” by Tessa North — To most of the inmates in Hythe Prison, life is miserable. However, some are living out their idealised lives within its walls. Amongst the dank conditions, the Doctor is about to uncover the key to everything he could ever desire.

Actor Jacob Dudman said: “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the role of the Doctor for these full-cast audio adventures! As a fan, it’s really exciting that Big Finish has made this move into creating an Eleventh Doctor full-cast range, and I will give it my absolute all to do the character justice.”