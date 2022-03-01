Marvel’s live-action series hit Disney+ March 16

31 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Fan-Favorite Titles include “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” “The Punisher,” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Giving Fans Access to More from the Marvel Collection, All in One Place ...
Jessica Jones

On March 16, Disney+ will add more Marvel live-action series titles to its expansive content offering in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand with the addition of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, plus Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the U.S., giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place. With the addition of these titles, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

These Marvel series will also be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.

