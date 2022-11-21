Great Nintendo Switch cyber deals available through Dec. 4

Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale is back! Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. From now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select digital games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Cult of the Lamb, ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION and dozens of others – great games to enjoy this holiday season.

Digital purchases can earn My Nintendo members My Nintendo Gold Points – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can even earn double points during the sale. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more.

For the full listing of games on sale, shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.