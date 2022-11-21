Great Nintendo Switch cyber deals available through Dec. 4

Jayson Peters
Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale is back! Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. From now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select digital games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryThe Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HDMario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Cult of the Lamb, ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION and dozens of others – great games to enjoy this holiday season.

Digital purchases can earn My Nintendo members My Nintendo Gold Points – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can even earn double points during the sale. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more.

For the full listing of games on sale, shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

GameDiscount
ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION50%
ASTRAL CHAIN30%
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism30%
BRAVELY DEFAULT II30%
Capcom Fighting Collection25%
Castlevania Advance Collection40%
Cult of the Lamb20%
Dark Souls: Remastered50%
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles40%
Disney Dreamlight Valley15%
Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition25%
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET50%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition50%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses30%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Expansion Pass30%
Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle30%
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition50%
Kirby Star Allies30%
LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition40%
Luigi’s Mansion 330%
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Multiplayer Pack30%
Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set30%
Mario Tennis Aces30%
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition22%
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order30%
MONOPOLY Madness67%
NBA 2K2355%
Neon White20%
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe30%
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION67%
No More Heroes 350%
Rabbids: Party of Legends50%
Return to Monkey Island10%
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story50%
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy40%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate50%
Sonic Origins50%
Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe50%
STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords25%
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury30%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection30%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 835%
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD30%
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes50%

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

More Nintendo news:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass – Wave 3 releases Dec. 7
Splatoon 3 Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch coming to malls
It’s Splatoon x Pokemon in Nintendo Switch’s next Splatfest event
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle and game deals light up a festive range of Black Friday offers
Mario Party, Mario Party 2 hit Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library
No Man's Sky No Man’s Sky finally lands on Nintendo Switch

