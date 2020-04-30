In a recent episode of The Star Wars Show, a rare interview with Star Wars creator George Lucas and The Clone Wars supervising director and executive producer Dave Filoni asked them about their favorite episodes or story arcs of the animated series, now ending its seventh and final season on Disney+.

Filoni’s answer was so very Filoni: “The ones that were the least like any of the movies, because that’s when we were actually being creative, and challenging ourselves, and doing things that felt more like Star Wars.” While the clip didn’t mention specifics, B-roll showed scenes from the “Mortis Trilogy” and “Sacrifice,” the final episode of the sixth “Lost Missions” season that sees Jedi Master Yoda confront the darkness within as the shadow of the Sith’s revenge closes in.

Lucas, as he is wont to do, went a different route. And it was so very Lucas:

“My favorite, I can remember,” he says as the crowd gathered at Lucasfilm tittered a bit. “It’s the one with the droids.”

Filoni: “Oh, when they’re out in the middle of nowhere?”

Lucas: “Yeah.”

Filoni: “Oh my god, really?

“It’s THX ‘white limbo’ in Star Wars land.”

Filoni: “That one’s up there, because who in the world would make that?” He goes on to describe story meetings and sketching the “bizarre” episode that has droids questioning their own existence in a bleak landscape before teasing his mentor for making them produce episodes about banking and banking deregulation — ” because kids are so into that!”

George Lucas in love … with his kookier stories.

You can check out the relevant part of the interview on YouTube here, but it’s really worth watching the entire thing. And if you haven’t seen the “D-Squad” arc, that’s also worth queueing up on Disney+. It’s different, but interesting. You know — the very reason people used to praise a young maverick moviemaker named George Lucas …

The third story arc of The Clone Wars’ fifth and original final season, it features Col. Meebur Gascon, a Republic strategist of diminutive stature, who is based visually on a design recycled from sketchbooks for Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, originally meant for the character of Jar Jar Binks, oddly enough.

In the first episode of the D-Squad arc, “Secret Weapons,” R2-D2 joins a team of Republic droids chosen for an important mission led by the diminutive Col Meebur Gascon to obtain an encryption module from a Separatist dreadnought. In “A Sunny Day in the Void,” D-Squad crash-lands on a barren planet; “Missing in Action” introduces the team to a clone commando suffering from amnesia. “Point of No Return” sees them escaping to a Republic cruiser rigged to destroy a crucial conference.





















These episodes also feature a cool blue opening logo in tribute to R2-D2, replacing the traditional yellow (which has turned red in the current run-up to the grand finale), as well as QT-KT, a character inspired by R2-KT, the pink astromech droid created by Star Wars fans in tribute to Katie Johnson, daughter of Albin Johnson, founder of the 501st Legion. The droid, who is now dedicated to the memory of the late Katie, made appearances at children’s hospitals. (Though R2-KT previously appeared in The Clone Wars movie, Qutee is a separate droid to avoid having two droids named “Artoo” on the same mission.)

What do you think of George Lucas’ favorite Clone Wars episodes? Let us know! Just keep it civil.

