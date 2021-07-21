Freema Agyeman returns to Doctor Who for ‘The Year of Martha Jones’ audio series

Jayson Peters
Freema Agyeman returns to the world of Doctor Who in The Year of Martha Jones, her own triumphant trio of audio adventures, to be released by Big Finish Productions in December 2021. 

After more than a decade away from the TARDIS, the Tenth Doctor’s companion, Martha Jones, is starring in a brand-new box set of full-cast audio drama episodes, set between the 2007 TV episodes “The Sound of Drums” and “The Last of the Time Lords.

These new stories will explore the year that Martha (Agyeman) spent travelling the Earth, warning humanity about the Master and spreading hope with tales of her friend, the Doctor. 

Also featuring in these adventures is Martha’s mum, Francine Jones, with legendary British actress Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Doctor Who) reprising the role she played on screen.  

The Year of Martha Jones is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (at £19.99) or digital download (at £16.99), at www.bigfinish.com, comprising the three following stories:

  • The Last Diner by James Goss 
  • Silver Medal by Tim Foley 
  • Deceived by Matt Fitton

Producer David Richardson said: “I love Martha Jones and I love tales of an apocalyptic Earth, so when we secured Freema for this box set I was immediately drawn to the idea of Martha’s year on an Earth subjugated by the Master. The Doctor has lost! The Jones family in peril! Toclafane sweeping the skies, and a mission to travel the world, sharing tales of a Time Lord who defeats the monsters. There was so much dramatic potential in this story world and our writers have had a lot of fun with that.” 

Freema Agyeman added: “We really didn’t know what Martha was going through during that year on Earth – we see her embark on it, and we see the conclusion of it, but it’s so interesting to really see her as an ordinary person, trying to do extraordinary things. She has incredible independence and strength so I think she can rely on that, but it’s been great to see how she does ebb and flow throughout that journey.” 

Agyeman has also worked with Big Finish’s Torchwood spinoff.

