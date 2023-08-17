Game On Expo’s shift prompts earlier Kikori Con in 2024

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Flagstaff anime convention Kikori Con has shifted its 2024 event to March 8-10 to avoid taking place the same weekend as Game On Expo in Phoenix, which just last weekend announced its 2024 dates would occupy the March 15-17 slot after years as a summer event.

“Recognizing the potential conflict this presents for our shared community, including attendees, vendors, and artists, we believe it is not in the best interests of our collective audience to be forced to choose between these two gatherings,” Monkey Paw Entertainment’s Kikori advisory board announced Thursday.

“While we regret any inconvenience this may cause, please understand this decision was made with the utmost consideration for our community’s best interests. We thank you for your continued support and understanding and look forward to welcoming you in 2024.”

So, Kikori Con will be one week earlier next year, March 8-10, at the Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Saboten Con
Saboten Con
1 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
2 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
3 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
4 Sep 23
Phoenix
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Springs Hosting