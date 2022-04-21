All together now ... SPELLJAMMER CONFIRMED!

Wizards of the Coast’s promise to bring back classic Dungeons & Dragons campaign settings is coming spectacularly true at last, with announcements at D&D Direct today that Spelljammer: Adventures in Space (a three-book set in a slipcase) will be released Aug. 16 of this year, with Dragonlance to follow in “late 2022.”

The long-hyped D&D movie, now titled Honor Among Thieves, also got a March 3, 2023, release date. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant, with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as directors and screenwriters.