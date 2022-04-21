Pathfinder Infinite

D&D Direct news: Spelljammer, Dragonlance campaign settings out in 2022, movie Honor Among Thieves out March 3, 2023

27 mins ago
Jayson Peters
All together now ... SPELLJAMMER CONFIRMED!
Wizards of the Coast’s promise to bring back classic Dungeons & Dragons campaign settings is coming spectacularly true at last, with announcements at D&D Direct today that Spelljammer: Adventures in Space (a three-book set in a slipcase) will be released Aug. 16 of this year, with Dragonlance to follow in “late 2022.”

The long-hyped D&D movie, now titled Honor Among Thieves, also got a March 3, 2023, release date. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant, with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as directors and screenwriters.

