Castlevania Advance Collection is real, and out now for Nintendo Switch …

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The worst kept secret in console gaming? Castlevania Advance Collection was spoiled by ESRB activity months ago, but today it became official when revealed in a Nintendo Direct video (and released for Switch the same day).

The collection, also coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms, includes three Game Boy Advance titles and one bonus Super Nintendo Entertainment System title:

Castlevania Advance Collection brings together four classic Castlevania games – Castlevania: Circle of the MoonCastlevania: Harmony of DissonanceCastlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X – with deathly beautiful graphics and hauntingly epic music. Rewind, Quick Save and Button Mapping features will also ramp up the fight against evil. All regional versions of each game, as well as a gallery mode with never-before-seen artwork, are included.

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (GBA) – This was the first Castlevania title released on Game Boy Advance! The story follows Nathan Graves, a vampire hunter apprentice who enters Dracula’s Castle along with his Master in order to prevent the dreaded return of the Count. Combine action and attribute cards to create over 80 unique spell effects, ranging from fire whips to ice blizzards, with the ‘Dual Set-up System’.

Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (GBA) – This was the second Castlevania title released on Game Boy Advance! Play as Juste Belmont, the grandson of legendary Vampire Hunter Simon Belmont! This title introduced a lot of new features to the franchise, such as ‘Boss Rush’ mode and the ‘Spell Fusion’ system that lets players combine Sub-Weapons with Spell Books to cast devastating spells.

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA) – The third and final Castlevania game on Game Boy Advance! Soma Cruz, a young high school exchange student in Japan, is somehow involved in the eternal cycle of reincarnation of the Dark Lord himself. What role does Soma play in all of this? Will he be able to return to his own world? Aria of Sorrow also introduced a brand new attack system called ‘Tactical Souls’, that lets Soma Cruz capture the souls of slain monsters to acquire their abilities. (100+ abilities in total!) Aria of Sorrow also has a ton of New Game+ content.

Castlevania: Dracula X (SNES) – Castlevania: Dracula X is a reimagination of the cult action game Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. Released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), Dracula X has been acclaimed as one of the most challenging Castlevania titles ever created. The Dark Lord Count Dracula rises again from the dead to revive the forces of darkness and to annihilate this corrupted world and create a new one. You are Richter Belmont, heir of the Belmont family, and you set out for Dracula’s Castle to defeat its evil master. Fight your way through Dracula’s Castle and defeat the toughest enemies with the new special attack ‘Item Crash’!

