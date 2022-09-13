Breath of the Wild sequel is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming May 12, 2023

One of gaming’s biggest questions finally answered …

The long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild is coming May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, and is titled Tears of the Kingdom.



In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, Nintendo says the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will “take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.”



The news came at the end of Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct presentation, which was packed with news including more Nintendo 64 releases for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack that includes the iconic GoldenEye 007 with online play. With an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy a selection of Nintendo 64 games and many more gaming benefits, like access to select DLC for select Nintendo Switch games and classic SEGA Genesis, NES and Super NES games. In addition to the current library of classic games, the following games will gradually join to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection: Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 in 2022, with Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 coming in 2023. Plus, enjoy the classic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 with online multiplayer for the first time ever … coming soon to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online. Stay tuned for more details about launch dates in the future!



More courses are making their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this holiday with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. Wave 3 will feature eight courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.