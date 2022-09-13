Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Breath of the Wild sequel is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming May 12, 2023

49 mins ago
Jayson Peters

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

One of gaming’s biggest questions finally answered …

The long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild is coming May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, and is titled Tears of the Kingdom.

In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, Nintendo says the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will “take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.”

The news came at the end of Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct presentation, which was packed with news including more Nintendo 64 releases for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack that includes the iconic GoldenEye 007 with online play. With an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy a selection of Nintendo 64 games and many more gaming benefits, like access to select DLC for select Nintendo Switch games and classic SEGA Genesis, NES and Super NES games. In addition to the current library of classic games, the following games will gradually join to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection: Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 in 2022, with Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 coming in 2023. Plus, enjoy the classic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 with online multiplayer for the first time ever … coming soon to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online. Stay tuned for more details about launch dates in the future!

More courses are making their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this holiday with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. Wave 3 will feature eight courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

More Nintendo news:

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Switch OLED Model coming Nov. 4
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection brings home arcade, console memories
Download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere Demo for a super-fresh sneak peek
Kirby’s Dream Buffet now open on Nintendo Switch
Wave Race 64 comes to Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Direct blows open Splatoon 3 gameplay
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 3Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
No Man’s SkyOct. 7, 2022NSAction-adventure/Survival
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeOct. 20, 2022NSTurn-based strategy
Bayonetta 3Oct. 28, 2022NSAction-adventure/Fighting
Sonic FrontiersNov. 8, 2022NS PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX/S PCOpen world action-adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (sequel to Breath of the Wild)May 12, 2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Sea of Stars2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4RPG

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com