Billie Piper, Big Finish expand Rose Tyler’s post-Doctor Who world again

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
This October, the multi-award-winning Billie Piper returns to the world of Doctor Who as Rose Tyler in the first of two brand-new box sets of full-cast audio adventure, The Dimension Cannon.  

Rose Tyler spin-off audio drama gives new life to Doctor-obsessed conspiracy theorist Clive Finch

Set after the events of the television story Doomsday, this spin-off drama series follows the exploits of Rose, her friends and family, trapped in another dimension on a parallel Earth. With her world doomed and a universe at stake, Rose must continue her frantic search for the only person who can help… the Doctor.  

Joining Billie Piper in the cast of Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon is co-star Camille Coduri, reprising her role as Rose’s mum, Jackie Tyler, and Mark Benton as Clive Finch.  
 
Both volumes, Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon Volume 2 — Other Worlds and Volume 3 — Trapped are now available to pre-order as collector’s edition box sets (on CD + download for just £19.99 per volume) or digital download only (for just £16.99 per volume). 
 
Piper said: “The Dimension Cannon is such a brilliant idea and gives Rose a lot more life beyond the Doctor. But there’s also something quite sad about her search. It’s a real bitter-sweet series of tales. 

“I’m delighted for the fans to receive these new adventures. It’s something they talk to me about just as much as the episodes I appeared in on TV. It seems like there’s an enormous appetite for it and it’s very moving to imagine listeners spending a few more moments with this family particularly.” 

Producer Emily Cook added: “Rose was my gateway into Doctor Who, my first companion, and I adored her. I still do. So safe to say it’s an absolute joy – both on a personal and professional level – to take on producing two more volumes of The Dimension Cannon. I’m such a fan of this series. 

“In addition to producing, I had the privilege of writing one of the scripts (my first for Big Finish). There’s such a responsibility when writing for Billie because she’s a phenomenal actor, particularly in terms of her ability to convey raw emotion. That’s something I really wanted to tap into with these stories. 

“As with Doctor Who itself, the possibilities for The Dimension Cannon are endless. There are so many potential parallel worlds out there for us to explore and I can’t wait for fans to hear where we go next.”

All of time and space …

