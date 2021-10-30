Gilbert, Arizona, is the site of a new comics venture with a familiar name

SanTan Village

The new Atomic Comics, which recently announced a comeback 10 years after the Arizona chain folded, will be located in the East Valley at Macerich’s SanTan Village shopping center in Gilbert.

The SanTan Village online directory shows the Atomic Comics Gilbert store located next to Massage Envy, a short walk from Harkins Theatres in the outdoor shopping plaza. Hours are listed there as 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Mike Malve, the former Atomic Comics chain’s original owner who has local business backers for the reboot, and Macerich representatives confirmed the location to Nerdvana.

Malve recently teased Valley comic book fans with interior demolition photos preparing the location, as did the official Atomic Comics Instagram and Facebook profiles.



He also told his followers to expect an opening in time for the holiday shopping season.



Hints started dropping on the social media accounts as early as September; the Arizona Corporation Commission shows an LLC filing in August of this year under the names of Maricopa County residents Joe Furman and Scott Hagen.

A brief history of Atomic Comics …

Malve originally started Atomic Comics in 1988 as Bubba’s Comic Store in Phoenix. A year later, it moved to Mesa and changed its name to Atomic Comics. Additional stores followed at Phoenix’s Metrocenter, Chandler in the East Valley and Paradise Valley before the chain went bankrupt and closed in 2011, blaming its expansion, the troubled economy following the Great Recession and a Mesa storefront that was destroyed by a car five years earlier, sending patrons elsewhere during months of reconstruction.

The chain had a reputation nationwide for a knowledgeable staff as well as frequent promotions and popular events that would bring big-name industry talent to connect with fans in the Valley. Malve expertly used his industry connections in these efforts, as well as making sure the Atomic Comics brand was forever enshrined in the 2010 big-screen adaptation of the Mark Millar-John Romita Jr. title Kick-Ass.