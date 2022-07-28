Athoria Games taking over ex-Game Depot storefront in Tempe

25 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Athoria Games taking over ex-Game Depot storefront in Tempe

A new game store has arisen to fill a void left when Tempe’s Game Depot closed earlier this year.

Athoria Games is expanding into the same location Game Depot occupied: 3136 S. McClintock Road.

Athoria owners Suzanne and Patrick Hug said they are planning an Aug. 1 soft-opening and Oct. 1 grand opening. Patrick is an Arizona native and Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, and Suzanne is an Arizona State University alum and lifelong gamer with Magic and D&D chops as well.

You can reach the new Athoria games at athoriagamestempe.com or 480-875-9777. They also have a Mesa location: 6134 E. Main St., C103.

Game Depot closed in April with the retirement of East Valley tabletop gaming retail icons Dave and Patty Pettit.

Athoria’s owners said they started announcing the new store as well as recruiting staff in late May at Phoenix Fan Fusion.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild