Athoria Games taking over ex-Game Depot storefront in Tempe

A new game store has arisen to fill a void left when Tempe’s Game Depot closed earlier this year.

Athoria Games is expanding into the same location Game Depot occupied: 3136 S. McClintock Road.

Athoria owners Suzanne and Patrick Hug said they are planning an Aug. 1 soft-opening and Oct. 1 grand opening. Patrick is an Arizona native and Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, and Suzanne is an Arizona State University alum and lifelong gamer with Magic and D&D chops as well.

You can reach the new Athoria games at athoriagamestempe.com or 480-875-9777. They also have a Mesa location: 6134 E. Main St., C103.



Game Depot closed in April with the retirement of East Valley tabletop gaming retail icons Dave and Patty Pettit.



Athoria’s owners said they started announcing the new store as well as recruiting staff in late May at Phoenix Fan Fusion.