Retiring All About Book and Comics owners will continue to sell back issues online

All About Books and Comics, a staple of central Phoenix collectors and casual readers for nearly four decades, is closing up shop this April with its owners’ retirement.

“Fun and rewarding, it has been a great ride, and an amazing place to raise our children, but now it is time to say goodbye to the brick and mortar side of our business,” wrote Alan and Marsha Giroux in their retirement announcement Tuesday:

The couple said they will continue to sell back-issue comics from their vast inventory through mail order and eBay after the brick-and-mortar storefront closes, but will still offer “big discounts” in a retirement sale on what’s in stock through April. They said their store will offer new releases through March 25.

“We want all of you to know that this isn’t a ‘going out of business’ scenario, but a Celebration of Retirement! Comic books are still a valuable and viable entertainment form and we will miss it greatly, but as stated in the beginning of this missive, it’s time,” the Girouxs said. “After nearly 40 years of owning our business, Marsha and I need a little less ‘retail’ responsibility…more time for traveling, and lots more time with our new grandbaby, due in June.”

All About Books and Comics started life as “A Little Bookstore” in 1973 on Indian School Road and Third Avenue, according to Phoenix New Times, but the Girouxs purchased it in December 1981 and moved the store to Camelback Road and Seventh Street in 1983 (where I first discovered it). They moved again, to Central Avenue just north of Camelback, in 2000, then once more in 2015 to the current strip mall location at 24 W. Camelback.

The retiring owners expressed optimism for the comic book market and encouraged others interested in joining it to follow their example:

“Thirty-eight years ago, we never thought that comic books and pop culture would be as vast as it has become today. There will always be a comic book market, so for anyone that has always wanted to own their own comic book business, from Millennials to Generation Y’ers to Z’ers, then live your dream. Just do it.”

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.