Babel, Elden Ring, ‘Everything’ win Nebula Awards

14 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) on Sunday announced the winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards. These awards are given to the writers of the most outstanding speculative fiction works released in 2022, as voted on by SFWA members. See the list of finalists/nominees.

The awards were presented at the live broadcast of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards Ceremony, hosted by Toastmaster Cheryl Platz.

The winners are:

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL

  • Babel, R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA

  • Even Though I Knew the End, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE

  • “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, John Chu (Uncanny 7–8/22)

NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY

  • “Rabbit Test”, Samantha Mills (Uncanny 11–12/22)

THE ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION

  • Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion, K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)

THE RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (A24, AGBO, IAC Films)

NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING

  • Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R.R. Martin (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

Additional awards and honors presented:

THE SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER AWARD

  • Robin McKinley

THE INFINITY AWARD

  • Octavia E. Butler (posthumous)

THE KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD

  • Cerece Rennie Murphy
  • Greg Bear (posthumous)

THE KEVIN J. O’DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD

  • Mishell Baker
