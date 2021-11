Today, World War Z, the heart-pounding zombie shooter that captivated over 15 million players, arrives on Nintendo Switch.

Inspired by the Paramount Pictures film, World War Z focuses on fast-paced, third-person shooter gameplay featuring swarms of zombies. Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow to Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead.