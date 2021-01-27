Super Mario Maker leaves Wii U eShop, losing level upload

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Super Mario Maker for the Wii U has been removed from Nintendo’s eShop, and soon the ability to upload user-created levels for others to enjoy will also be shut down.

Nintendo Switch outsells Wii U

The Wii U game left Nintendo’s digital storefront Jan. 12 of this year, and course uploads will end March 31.

If you purchased the game digitally and want to download it again after clearing it from your Wii U system, or want to play or share courses that have already been uploaded, worry not: “It will still be possible to play courses that were uploaded before the course upload feature was discontinued, and to redownload the game after its removal from Nintendo eShop,” Nintendo said.

A Nintendo 3DS version of the game never supported uploads, and Super Mario Maker 2 for the Switch system won’t be affected, the company added.

Also reportedly leaving this world that day: Super Mario Bros. 35, an insane anniversary free-for-all edition of the NES classic for Nintendo Switch Online members only, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a cartridge and download for the Switch system that collects Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

More Nintendo news:

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition Scott Pilgrim game is back for an encore
New Pokémon Snap New Pokémon Snap develops April 30, 2021
Luigi dons Lederhosen as Mario Kart Tour heads to Berlin Luigi dons Lederhosen as Mario Kart Tour heads to Berlin
Special edition Nintendo Switch hardware will be available through select retailers beginning Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $299.99. Nintendo re-releasing Switch in Mario Red & Blue Edition
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches in stores, in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com on Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Nintendo unleashes new footage from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Kirby Fighters 2 Kirby delivers some Tetris 99 fun

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics