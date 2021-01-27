Super Mario Maker leaves Wii U eShop, losing level upload

Super Mario Maker for the Wii U has been removed from Nintendo’s eShop, and soon the ability to upload user-created levels for others to enjoy will also be shut down.

The Wii U game left Nintendo’s digital storefront Jan. 12 of this year, and course uploads will end March 31.

If you purchased the game digitally and want to download it again after clearing it from your Wii U system, or want to play or share courses that have already been uploaded, worry not: “It will still be possible to play courses that were uploaded before the course upload feature was discontinued, and to redownload the game after its removal from Nintendo eShop,” Nintendo said.

A Nintendo 3DS version of the game never supported uploads, and Super Mario Maker 2 for the Switch system won’t be affected, the company added.

Also reportedly leaving this world that day: Super Mario Bros. 35, an insane anniversary free-for-all edition of the NES classic for Nintendo Switch Online members only, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a cartridge and download for the Switch system that collects Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.