Trials of Mana, available April 24, 2020, is the 3-D remake of the classic RPG hit. This daring tale of overcoming the tests of fate has been given new life! Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode which you can experience after the ending. There’s also an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character leveling system, plus more active battles.
Moving Out – Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colorful customizable characters and save your town from furniture peril. Moving Out will be available on April 28.
More new and upcoming video game releases:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Trials of Mana
|April 24, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
|Gears Tactics
|April 28, 2020
|PC
|Strategy
|Moving Out
|April 28, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Action/Simulation
|Sakura Wars
|April 28, 2020
|PS4
|Action/RPG
|Snowrunner
|April 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
|April 30, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Shooter
|Streets of Rage 4
|April 30, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Fighting
|Forza Street
|May 4, 2020
|IOS
|Racing
|Someday You’ll Return
|May 5, 2020
|PC
|Adventure/horror
|Void Bastards
|May 7, 2020
|NS PS4
|Shooter
|Star Wars Episode I: Racer
|May 12, 2020
|PS4 NS
|Racing
|Those Who Remain
|May 15, 2020
|PS4 XB1
|Adventure
|The Wonderful 101
|May 19, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|Remaster
|Maneater
|May 22, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remaster
|Saints Row: The Third Remaster
|May 22, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Remaster
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|May 22, 2020
|PS4 XB1
|RPG
|Minecraft Dungeons
|May 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Dungeon crawler
|https://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
|Ninjala
|May 27, 2020
|NS
|Action
|BioShock: The Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Compilation
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Compilation
|XCOM 2 Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Strategy
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Action/RPG
|Death Stranding
|June 2, 2020
|PC
|Action
|https://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
|Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
|June 5, 2020
|PC
|RTS
|The Outer Worlds
|June 5, 2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2x0916G
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|June 23, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remake
|Fairy Tail
|June 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|Ghost of Tsushima
|June 26, 2020
|PS4
|Action-adventure
|F1 2020
|July 10, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost On
|July 30, 2020
|PS4
|Fighting
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PS4, XB1
|Strategy
|New World
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PC
|MMORPG
|Wasteland 3
|Aug. 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Sept. 4, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Sept. 17, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
