Retrieve the legendary Mana Sword

Trials of Mana will be available on April 24. (Photo: Business Wire)

Trials of Mana, available April 24, 2020, is the 3-D remake of the classic RPG hit. This daring tale of overcoming the tests of fate has been given new life! Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode which you can experience after the ending. There’s also an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character leveling system, plus more active battles.

Moving Out – Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colorful customizable characters and save your town from furniture peril. Moving Out will be available on April 28.

More new and upcoming video game releases:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Order Trials of Mana April 24, 2020 NS PC PS4 RPG https://amzn.to/2KtF4z9 Gears Tactics April 28, 2020 PC Strategy Moving Out April 28, 2020 NS PC PS4 XB1 Action/Simulation Sakura Wars April 28, 2020 PS4 Action/RPG Snowrunner April 28, 2020 PC PS4 XB1 Racing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered April 30, 2020 PC PS4 XB1 Shooter Streets of Rage 4 April 30, 2020 NS PC PS4 XB1 Fighting Forza Street May 4, 2020 IOS Racing Someday You’ll Return May 5, 2020 PC Adventure/horror Void Bastards May 7, 2020 NS PS4 Shooter Star Wars Episode I: Racer May 12, 2020 PS4 NS Racing Those Who Remain May 15, 2020 PS4 XB1 Adventure The Wonderful 101 May 19, 2020 NS PC PS4 Remaster Maneater May 22, 2020 NS PC PS4 XB1 Remaster Saints Row: The Third Remaster May 22, 2020 PC PS4 XB1 Remaster Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris May 22, 2020 PS4 XB1 RPG Minecraft Dungeons May 26, 2020 NS PC PS4 XB1 Dungeon crawler https://amzn.to/3aC6BsB Ninjala May 27, 2020 NS Action BioShock: The Collection May 29, 2020 NS Compilation Borderlands Legendary Collection May 29, 2020 NS Compilation XCOM 2 Collection May 29, 2020 NS Strategy Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition May 29, 2020 NS Action/RPG Death Stranding June 2, 2020 PC Action https://amzn.to/2KvM5j2 Command & Conquer Remastered Collection June 5, 2020 PC RTS The Outer Worlds June 5, 2020 NS RPG https://amzn.to/2x0916G SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated June 23, 2020 NS PC PS4 XB1 Remake Fairy Tail June 26, 2020 NS PC PS4 RPG Ghost of Tsushima June 26, 2020 PS4 Action-adventure F1 2020 July 10, 2020 GS PC PS4 XB1 Racing Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost On July 30, 2020 PS4 Fighting Insurgency: Sandstorm Aug. 25, 2020 PS4, XB1 Strategy New World Aug. 25, 2020 PC MMORPG Wasteland 3 Aug. 28, 2020 PC PS4 XB1 RPG Marvel’s Avengers Sept. 4, 2020 GS PC PS4 XB1 Action-adventure https://amzn.to/3eLGVNH Cyberpunk 2077 Sept. 17, 2020 GS PC PS4 XB1 RPG

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

More video game news:

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!