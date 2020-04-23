Trials of Mana will be available on April 24. (Photo: Business Wire)

New and upcoming video game releases

Retrieve the legendary Mana Sword

Trials of Mana, available April 24, 2020, is the 3-D remake of the classic RPG hit. This daring tale of overcoming the tests of fate has been given new life! Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode which you can experience after the ending. There’s also an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character leveling system, plus more active battles.

Moving Out – Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colorful customizable characters and save your town from furniture peril. Moving Out will be available on April 28.

More new and upcoming video game releases:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Trials of ManaApril 24, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
Gears TacticsApril 28, 2020PCStrategy
Moving OutApril 28, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Action/Simulation
Sakura WarsApril 28, 2020PS4Action/RPG
SnowrunnerApril 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Racing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredApril 30, 2020PC PS4 XB1Shooter
Streets of Rage 4April 30, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Fighting
Forza StreetMay 4, 2020IOSRacing
Someday You’ll ReturnMay 5, 2020PCAdventure/horror
Void BastardsMay 7, 2020NS PS4Shooter
Star Wars Episode I: RacerMay 12, 2020PS4 NSRacing
Those Who RemainMay 15, 2020PS4 XB1Adventure
The Wonderful 101May 19, 2020NS PC PS4Remaster
ManeaterMay 22, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remaster
Saints Row: The Third RemasterMay 22, 2020PC PS4 XB1Remaster
Sword Art Online: Alicization LycorisMay 22, 2020PS4 XB1RPG
Minecraft DungeonsMay 26, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Dungeon crawlerhttps://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
NinjalaMay 27, 2020NSAction
BioShock: The CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilation
Borderlands Legendary CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilation
XCOM 2 CollectionMay 29, 2020NSStrategy
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionMay 29, 2020NSAction/RPG
Death StrandingJune 2, 2020PCActionhttps://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
Command & Conquer Remastered CollectionJune 5, 2020PCRTS
The Outer WorldsJune 5, 2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2x0916G
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedJune 23, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remake
Fairy TailJune 26, 2020NS PC PS4RPG
Ghost of TsushimaJune 26, 2020PS4Action-adventure
F1 2020July 10, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Racing
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnJuly 30, 2020PS4Fighting
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPG
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPG
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPG

