Total victory! More SEGA Genesis games land a Giant Swing onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Once again, four SEGA Genesis games have arisen and thrown themselves into battle. If you’ve long had a desire to grapple with these touted champions, you’re in luck, because today these games are front suplexing onto the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! Bolt, strike, puzzle and rumble your way to victory in Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns and Virtua Fighter 2 – and play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Golden Axe II is set three years after the battle with the evil giant Death Adder. Now, the wicked emperor Dark Guld obtains the power of the legendary Golden Axe and leads a clan of demons to conquer the world. Join heroes Ax, Tyris and Gilius and embark on a sword-and-sorcery adventure into a strange world inhabited by revamped wizards, lizardmen and minotaurs to end Dark Guld’s reign of terror.

In Alien Storm, a vicious alien species invades Earth and it’s up to the fearless Alien Busters to stop them! Choose from three heroes – Garth, the bazooka-wielding tough guy, Karen, the lone wolf with a flamethrower and Scooter, the robot with an electromagnetic whip – and neutralize the alien threat, solo or with a friend, in this port of the fan-favorite arcade game from the team behind Golden Axe.

Fall for the classic puzzler Columns, a captivating falling-piece puzzle game with glimmering jewels and soothing audio. Connect gems in horizontal, vertical or diagonal lines to clear them and increase your score. Plus, you can play several different modes, including two-player Doubles and Flash Columns!

Step into the ring with Virtua Fighter 2, the 2D SEGA Genesis version of the popular 3D fighting game. Choose from a variety of fighters, including Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey and Wolf – each masters of styles like bajiquan, jeet kune do, pankration and pro wrestling – and throw down to earn the title of the world’s greatest fighter. Ready? GO!