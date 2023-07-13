Tomba resurrected for PS5/4, Switch and PC

Tomba, the late-1990s PlayStation platforming adventure, is making a comeback for PS5 and 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Raleigh-based Limited Run Games said of Tomba’s return:

“Our favorite pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy is back! We’re working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the beloved platformer Tomba to modern consoles via the Carbon Engine, with a new soundtrack by the legendary FUJITA HARUMI. Stay tuned for more info about the physical and digital releases.

More Gaming:

Video game release dates: