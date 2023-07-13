Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Tomba resurrected for PS5/4, Switch and PC

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Tomba, the late-1990s PlayStation platforming adventure, is making a comeback for PS5 and 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
Raleigh-based Limited Run Games said of Tomba’s return:

“Our favorite pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy is back! We’re working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the beloved platformer Tomba to modern consoles via the Carbon Engine, with a new soundtrack by the legendary FUJITA HARUMI. Stay tuned for more info about the physical and digital releases.

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Immortals of AveumJuly 20, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SFPS
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Baldur’s Gate IIIAug. 3, 2023PC/Mac (PS5, XBSX/S)RPG
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG
Under the WavesAug. 29, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SNarrative adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOct. 6, 2023NSAdventure
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Super Mario Bros. WonderOct. 20, 2023NSPlatformer
WarioWare: Move It!Nov. 3, 2023NSMinigames
Super Mario RPGNov. 17, 2023NSRPG
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure

