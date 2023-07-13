Tomba resurrected for PS5/4, Switch and PC

Tomba, the late-1990s PlayStation platforming adventure, is making a comeback for PS5 and 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
Raleigh-based Limited Run Games said of Tomba’s return:
“Our favorite pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy is back! We’re working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the beloved platformer Tomba to modern consoles via the Carbon Engine, with a new soundtrack by the legendary FUJITA HARUMI. Stay tuned for more info about the physical and digital releases.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Immortals of Aveum
|July 20, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|FPS
|Pikmin 4
|July 21, 2023
|NS
|RTS
|Baldur’s Gate III
|Aug. 3, 2023
|PC/Mac (PS5, XBSX/S)
|RPG
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|RPG
|Under the Waves
|Aug. 29, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|Narrative adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Oct. 6, 2023
|NS
|Adventure
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Oct. 20, 2023
|NS
|Platformer
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nov. 3, 2023
|NS
|Minigames
|Super Mario RPG
|Nov. 17, 2023
|NS
|RPG
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure