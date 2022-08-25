Pathfinder Infinite

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection brings home arcade, console memories

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles 13 classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package.

This collection provides an opportunity for gamers to experience these fan-favorite titles again, and includes new quality-of-life features like Online Play for certain games and Local Couch Play, save anytime and rewind, button mapping and historic TMNT media content.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox one and Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game – NES
1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan – Game Boy
1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time – Arcade
1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers – Game Boy
1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project – NES
1992 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time – SNES
1992 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist – Sega Genesis
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue – Game Boy
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

More Gaming:

Download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere Demo for a super-fresh sneak peek
Dungeons & Dragons virtual tabletop in development; new books to include digital copies
Wave Race 64 comes to Nintendo Switch
Spelljammer Adventures in Space D&D’s Spelljammer soars again, but the cargo lands with a thud
Nintendo Direct blows open Splatoon 3 gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 brings Sky-High Sundae

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
28 Aug 22
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
29 Aug 22
02 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
2 Sep 22
Tempe
02 Sep
Tucson Comic-Con 2022
2 Sep 22
Tucson
03 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
3 Sep 22
Tempe
free website checkup
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com