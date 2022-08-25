TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection brings home arcade, console memories

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles 13 classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package.
This collection provides an opportunity for gamers to experience these fan-favorite titles again, and includes new quality-of-life features like Online Play for certain games and Local Couch Play, save anytime and rewind, button mapping and historic TMNT media content.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox one and Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game – NES
1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan – Game Boy
1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time – Arcade
1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers – Game Boy
1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project – NES
1992 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time – SNES
1992 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist – Sega Genesis
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue – Game Boy
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)
1993 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)
