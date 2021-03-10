Shredder’s Revenge channels classic arcade TMNT action

21 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Thrash Shredder and the Foot Clan in an all-new romp Inspired by classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games like the beloved smash hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon today announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for PC and consoles. The game is a classically informed side scrolling beat-em-up directly inspired by classic TMNT games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design. Today’s announcement trailer encapsulates the Heroes in a Half-Shell’s rambunctious attitude as they leap and bash their way across Manhattan to a thumping rendition of their signature anthem belted out by Faith No More’s Mike Patton: https://youtu.be/gHMYwrC7oAo

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge joins two retro gaming experts: Dotemu, the developer and publisher known for faithful ports as well as impeccable remakes and continuations of beloved gaming series including Streets of Rage 4, the smash hit nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, as well as the upcoming Windjammers 2 and highly lauded Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap; and Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-themed original IPs including Panzer PaladinFlinthook and Mercenary Kings which embody the spirit of classic games in new experiences. Tribute Games also houses key talent behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game beat-em-up and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released for Game Boy Advance in 2007.

More gaming news:

Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition for the Nintendo Switch Game Boy Advance shooter Robotech: The Macross Saga gets Nintendo Switch upgrade
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Ghosts ‘N Goblins resurrected for Nintendo Switch
Star Wars Republic Commando Aspyr bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando to Switch, PS4
Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft coming May 18 for D&D game
Splatoon 3 Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch this summer, Splatoon 3 in 2022
Fire ’n Ice Solomon’s Key NES sequel, 3 Super NES games join Nintendo Switch Online’s classic game library

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics