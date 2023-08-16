TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC coming Aug. 31

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock Launches on Aug. 31 Alongside Free Update, Reveals Foot Clan Outlaw Karai as a Playable Character ...

New Trailer Showcases Anti-Heroine Karai in This Anticipated DLC For One of the Best Modern Beat ‘Em Ups

The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC officially hangs ten Aug. 31 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles and Xbox One ($7.99 USD). Revealing fan-favorite Karai in an all-new trailer, fans can catch a glimpse of this former Foot Clan member as she charges enemies with lightning-fast moves alongside her four favorite Turtles. Separate from Dimension Shellshock, a second free update will also be released, offering an additional range of color palette options for all main game owners.

Dimension Shellshock brings two new playable fighters to the forefront of the action at launch later this month. Karai joins the razor-sharp Miyamoto Usagi, star of the Usagi Yojimbo comic book series and a fan favorite ally to the Turtles seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases. Karai’s signature snark brings a bite to the fight alongside her deadly skills with her swift ninjutsu strikes. With Karai at your side there’s no stopping the Turtles as they kick, punch and party their way across the various new worlds in Dimension Shellshock’s rift-jumping battles.

The full DLC packs a punch for fans at launch featuring a new Survival game mode, fresh original music from the soundtrack’s composer Tee Lopes, and alternative color schemes for playable fighters. Survival Mode introduces collectible crystals that allow you to jump from dimension to dimension, each with its own unique look and feel.

The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update follow a previous free December release which added Custom Game options, giving fans extraordinary control over the way they kick shell through 11 mix-and-match modifiers along with retro-themed visual filters and an extra large serving of general refinements.

Nominated at The Game Awards 2022 for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer, as well as for the DICE Awards’ Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game category and the BAFTA Games Awards for Family game and Multiplayer categories, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge immediately garnered praise upon release as a shell-kicking return to the classic TMNT universe as depicted in the 1987 cartoon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the Turtles racing to foil the menacing Shredder’s latest scheme, with the heroes in a half shell battling the infamous villain’s forces throughout an adventure recalling TMNT’s most memorable locales and moments. The Turtles, Master Splinter, April O’Neil and Casey Jones stand as Manhattan’s gnarliest heroes, harnessing unique abilities in a modernized revitalization of the Turtles’ signature agile style of brawling combat playable in local & online co-op by up to six players.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu.

