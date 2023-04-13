Nintendo releases final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Watch the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch ...

Set your sights on the sky, because one month from now on May 12 the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems! Before embarking on this epic new adventure, dive into the game’s final trailer before launch, which highlights some of what is in store throughout (and above!) Hyrule: https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/#!/trailer.

In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that will require your wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination – the land and skies of Hyrule await!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is available to pre-order in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, please visit https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/.

