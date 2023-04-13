Nintendo releases final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Watch the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch ...
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Set your sights on the sky, because one month from now on May 12 the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems! Before embarking on this epic new adventure, dive into the game’s final trailer before launch, which highlights some of what is in store throughout (and above!) Hyrule: https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/#!/trailer.

In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that will require your wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination – the land and skies of Hyrule await!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is available to pre-order in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.99. For more information about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, please visit https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/.

More Nintendo news:

N64’s Pokemon Stadium brings 3-D battles to Nintendo Switch library
The Art of The Octopath Traveler coming in English December 2023
Nintendo Live event announced for Seattle in September
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch April 19
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo shows Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay, announces Switch OLED design
Nintendo Switch outsells Wii U Wii U, Nintendo 3DS eShops close, curbing access to many digital titles (UPDATED)
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Jedi: SurvivorApril 28, 2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMay 12, 2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Final Fantasy XVIJune 22, 2023PS5RPG
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.