Survival Mode coming to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge this year with new gameplay

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games, under license from Paramount Consumer Products, today reveal the details on an all-new Survival Mode for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’s DLC Dimension Shellshock. Hitting later this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the all-new trailer and a gnarly, 11-minute PlayStation Underground video takes you through the excellent features of this bodacious new way to kick shell: 

Dimension Shellshock DLC bringing Usagi Yojimbo to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge game

As part of the recently announced Dimension Shellshock DLC, Survival Mode introduces collectible crystals that allow you to jump from dimension to dimension, with each dimension featuring its own unique look and feel. The extended footage tours the Edo dimension, inspired by Japan; the four Turtles in 8-bit backgrounds; and Splinter, Casey, April and Usagi in Omnichannel 6.

The new mode allows players to level up and grow stronger through runs across dimensions. After they die and have collected enough crystals, they unlock a new life, ninja power bars, Radical Mode and extra hit points. Players will also be granted the ability to skip dimensions, and Dimension Shellshock will come complete with flashy new character colors. 

Nominated at The Game Awards 2022 for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer, as well as for the DICE Awards’ Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game category and the BAFTA Games Awards for Family and Multiplayer game categories, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge immediately garnered praise upon release as a shell-kicking return to the classic TMNT universe as depicted in the 1987 cartoon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the Turtles racing to foil the menacing Shredder’s latest scheme, with the heroes in a half shell battling the infamous villain’s forces throughout an adventure recalling TMNT’s most memorable locales and moments. The Turtles, Master Splinter, April O’Neil and Casey Jones stand as Manhattan’s gnarliest heroes, harnessing unique abilities in a modernized revitalization of the Turtles’ signature agile style of brawling combat playable in local & online co-op by up to six players.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu.

