Super NES’ Donkey Kong Country comes to Nintendo Switch Online

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
On July 15, the 1994 Super Nintendo Entertainment System game Donkey Kong Country comes to the Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games.

“Join Donkey Kong, his pal Diddy Kong and their trusty animal friends as they explore jungles, climb snowcapped mountains and ride rollicking minecarts to hunt down their missing bananas from a cruel gang of Kremlings.”

In addition to Donkey Kong Country, the hard-hitting wrestling game Natsume Championship Wrestling is also joining the Super NES library on Switch. In addition, the 8-bit NES collection is adding a new game this month as well: the isometric, action-RPG The Immortal.

The Nintendo Switch Online service now offers access to 85 classic games that can all be enjoyed at no extra charge. Here’s a full rundown of the games being added this month:

Super NES

Switch NSO Donkey Kong Country
  • Donkey Kong Country – Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels.
  • Natsume Championship Wrestling – Choose from 12 outrageous wrestlers and bring the pain! With a robust grappling system and over 50 moves to master, experience the most realistic wrestling action of the 16-bit era. Test your might against the AI, or up to two players can compete in exhibition, tag team and round-robin matches.

NES

  • The Immortal – Grab your Wizard’s Pack and let your quest unfold as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve into the dungeon’s depths to uncover the mysteries of the ancient ruins. Your teacher Mordamir awaits below!

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

