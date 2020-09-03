Super Mario Bros. 1-3’s 16-bit upgrades, 35-player version coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Members of Nintendo’s paid online network are getting access to some new (old) games to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game.

Nintendo Switch Online members today will find the 16-bit Super Nintendo Entertainment System title Super Mario All-Stars in the Super NES app’s catalog of games. The collection includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics.

Also exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be Super Mario Bros. 35, a limited-time special edition of the original NES game with 35 players. In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive for members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.