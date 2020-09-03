Gaming Nintendo NX Switch Top story

Super Mario Bros. 1-3’s 16-bit upgrades, 35-player version coming to Nintendo Switch Online

1 hour ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Members of Nintendo’s paid online network are getting access to some new (old) games to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game.

Nintendo Switch Online members today will find the 16-bit Super Nintendo Entertainment System title Super Mario All-Stars in the Super NES app’s catalog of games. The collection includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros.Super Mario Bros.: The Lost LevelsSuper Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics.

Also exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be Super Mario Bros. 35, a limited-time special edition of the original NES game with 35 players. In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive for members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

More Nintendo news:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Super Mario 3-D classics get power-ups on Nintendo Switch this year and next
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back to spring 2021
The Just Dance series is back with its newest installment, Just Dance 2021! In this latest entry in the popular dance series, players can move to 40 hot new tracks, including songs from popular artists like “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa and “Feel Special” by TWICE. Just Dance 2021 coming Nov. 12 for Nintendo Switch
Splatoon on Nintendo Switch Chicken or Egg? Splatfest returns!
Raji: An Ancient Epic is set in ancient India and inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology. It launches later today on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive. More than 20 indie games coming to Switch
Clear a landing zone, because the Pikmin 3 Deluxe game is headed to the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 30. (Nintendo) Pikmin 3 Deluxe revives Wii U adventure for Nintendo Switch

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting