3 Super Mario Advance games join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup on May 25

Starting May 25, the Super Mario™ Advance, Super Mario World™: Super Mario Advance 2™ and Yoshi’s Island™: Super Mario™ Advance 3 games will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Packmembership as part of the Game Boy™ Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. These three titles join Super Mario™ Advance 4: Super Mario Bros.™ 3 to complete the Super Mario Advance series on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Plus, an updated version of the original arcade classic Mario Bros.™ is included in every game in the Super Mario Advance series for some POW Block striking, online multiplayer fun for up to four players.

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 – Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island and it's up to Mario and Luigi to stop him – but they're not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret and Power Up from the Super NES™ Super Mario World is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his Super Mario Advanceabilities. Those Chargin' Chucks won't know what hit 'em when they encounter this high-jumping bro!

Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 – Yoshi's back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super NES classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby – he may be cute, but he's a total crybaby!