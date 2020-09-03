Super Mario 3D All-Stars leads 35th anniversary celebration

Mario Kart gets physical, 3D World gets Bowser’s Fury upgrade for Switch

In a new video presentation released today, Nintendo detailed several games, products and in-game events that are all arriving for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

The celebration includes Super Mario 3-D games that are new to the Nintendo Switch family of systems like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of three Super Mario games of the modern era, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy; Super Mario Bros. 35, a 35-player online battle in the world of the original Super Mario Bros. game; and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, an enhanced version of the Super Mario 3D World game which originally launched on Wii U.

Additionally, the video revealed other Super Mario experiences launching this year, like Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which brings the fun of the Mario Kart series to the real world using the Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life, physical Kart; the launch of the classic Super NES game Super Mario All-Stars on Nintendo Switch Online later today; and a new Nintendo product called Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., a mini gaming device inspired by the retro Game & Watch systems that plays the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball games.

“We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser. “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

Here are some of the 3-D Super Mario highlights and more:

Super Mario 3D All Stars Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which is available in a Mario Set or Luigi Set, launches on Oct. 16 at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.: This new collectible device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980. The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. launches on Nov. 13 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12, 2021. New amiibo figures Cat Mario and Cat Peach will also be released at the same time as the game.

Super Mario Bros. 35 Super Mario Bros. 35: Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario All-Stars: The classic Super NES game that includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics is joining the catalog of games available with Nintendo Switch Online … later today!

Super Mario events From now until March 2021, there are many events to mark the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. By completing Super Mario related missions on My Nintendo, fans will have an opportunity to earn rewards, including a special pin set. Pins are available while supplies last. This promotion lasts until March 31, 2021. Learn more by visiting the official website.

From Sept. 8 at 11 p.m. PT until Sept. 22 at 11 p.m. PT, Mario Kart Tour will have a Super Mario Kart Tour event, with special appearances by Mario (Super NES) and Donkey Kong Jr. (Super NES) from the original Super Mario Kart game.

Historical Super Mario items and 35th anniversary-themed merchandise will be available for purchase at the Nintendo NY store and store.nintendo.com during the month of November.

A 35 th anniversary-themed Ninji Speedruns course is coming to the Super Mario Maker 2 game in November.

anniversary-themed Ninji Speedruns course is coming to the Super Mario Maker 2 game in November. Later this year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have an in-game online tournament using Super Mario series fighters, stages and items.

A Super Mario themed Splatfest is coming to Splatoon 2 in January 2021. Keychains will also be available as a My Nintendo reward closer to the Splatfest. In addition, physical Splatfest T-shirts will be available for purchase online later today. The upcoming Splatfest asks the important question: Which Super Mario power-up do you prefer? Supersize with a Super Mushroom or become invincible with a Super Star?

In March of next year, Super Mario themed furniture will be available in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Super Mario products In addition to events, many different Super Mario themed products will be hitting store shelves this year. The PUMA RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 basketball shoes from our collaborative collection will launch tomorrow, Sept. 4. These shoes will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA stores and Puma.com.

basketball shoes from our collaborative collection will launch tomorrow, Sept. 4. These shoes will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA stores and Puma.com. Monopoly Super Mario Celebration from Hasbro is now available at retailers worldwide.

from Hasbro is now available at retailers worldwide. Jenga Super Mario sets from Hasbro are now available at retailers worldwide.

sets from Hasbro are now available at retailers worldwide. The It’s-a-Me, Mario action figure from JAKKS Pacific is now available at retailers worldwide.

action figure from JAKKS Pacific is now available at retailers worldwide. Black Milk Clothing inspired by Super Mario will be available at BlackMilkClothing.com starting at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 5. A lookbook sneak peek will be available on Sept. 29.

inspired by Super Mario will be available at BlackMilkClothing.com starting at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 5. A lookbook sneak peek will be available on Sept. 29. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set is now available exclusively at LEGO stores and LEGO.com, with multiple LEGO Super Mario sets now available at retailers worldwide, including the Adventures with Mario Starter Course.

