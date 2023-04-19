Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Street Fighter II: Special Championship Edition, 3 other SEGA Genesis games come to Nintendo Switch service

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Today, four more action-packed, hero-filled games have joined the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: Street Fighter II: Special Championship EditionPulseman, Kid Chameleon and Flicky. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
Pulseman
Pulseman
Kid Chameleon
Kid Chameleon
Flicky
Flicky
  • Street Fighter II: Special Championship Edition improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!
  • Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.
  • Kid Chameleon is a side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!
  •  Flicky is an arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But … oh, no! It’s that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.

More Gaming:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters come to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch
Minecraft Legends Minecraft Legends lands
The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Journey further through the world of Star Wars Jedi in The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo reveals how The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom begins
Nintendo announces Legend of Zelda ‘Splatfest’ event in Splatoon 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo releases final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.