Star Wars classic The Force Unleashed coming to Switch

Nintendo announced Wednesday in its February 2022 Direct presentation that the 2008 action game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available for the Switch system starting April 20.
The game, originally released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 and 3 as well as Nintendo Wii and DS and Mac/PC, stars actor Sam Witwer as Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice who tracks down rogue Jedi but stumbles into the foundation of the Rebel Alliance.
More Gaming:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus
|Jan. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action/RPG
|https://amzn.to/34dE6UW
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|March 25,2022
|NS
|3-D platformer
|March 4, 2022
|NS
|Tactical RPG
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|https://amzn.to/2W076c8
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 20, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure