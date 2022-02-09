Star Wars classic The Force Unleashed coming to Switch

Nintendo announced Wednesday in its February 2022 Direct presentation that the 2008 action game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available for the Switch system starting April 20.



The game, originally released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 and 3 as well as Nintendo Wii and DS and Mac/PC, stars actor Sam Witwer as Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice who tracks down rogue Jedi but stumbles into the foundation of the Rebel Alliance.