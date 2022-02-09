Star Wars classic The Force Unleashed coming to Switch

35 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo announced Wednesday in its February 2022 Direct presentation that the 2008 action game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available for the Switch system starting April 20.

The game, originally released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 and 3 as well as Nintendo Wii and DS and Mac/PC, stars actor Sam Witwer as Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice who tracks down rogue Jedi but stumbles into the foundation of the Rebel Alliance.

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Pokemon Legends: ArceusJan. 28, 2022NSAction/RPGhttps://amzn.to/34dE6UW
Kirby and the Forgotten LandMarch 25,2022NS3-D platformer
Project Triangle StrategyMarch 4, 2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring April 5, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedApril 20, 2022NSAction-adventure
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure

