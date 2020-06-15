Gaming PC PlayStation 4 Xbox One

Watch the Star Wars: Squadrons reveal trailer

1 hour ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!
Springs Hosting
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
Find Games on Calendars.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Buckle up, take full control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, and feel the adrenaline of strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron.

In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling STAR WARS™ single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest. STAR WARS™: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support.

Tune in to EA Play on June 18, 4PM PT to watch the gameplay world premiere of STAR WARS™: Squadrons.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Jedi Temple Challenge, with first black Star Wars lead Ahmed Best, premieres
Master and Apprentice Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon
Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Batuu comes to virtual reality in Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge
Ezra Bridger returns Star Wars Rebels season 3 Manga adaptations of Star Wars Rebels, Leia: Princess of Alderaan coming to U.S.
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release delayed
The Mandalorian Taika Waititi droid Taika Waititi to direct, co-write Star Wars movie; Leslye Headland running Disney+ series
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Here and there ...

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting
Shop Doctor Who at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Star Trek at Calendars.com Now!
Shop Star Wars at Calendars.com Now!