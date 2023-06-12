Open-world Star Wars Outlaws game announced for 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

2 days ago
Add Comment
Nerdvana
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Announced this weekend at the Xbox Games Showcase, the game is scheduled for a 2024 release.

Ubisoft later released a gameplay walkthrough:

Star Wars Outlaws: an open-world video game for scoundrels …

Gamers and Star Wars fans alike are counting down the days until the 2024 release of Ubisoft’s highly anticipated open-world game, Star Wars Outlaws. This upcoming game is set to introduce fans to a new protagonist, scoundrel Kay Vess, and take players into the gritty underworld of the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Outlaws was first announced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, where a World Premiere trailer gave fans a glimpse of the game’s visuals and story. We were introduced to Vess, a gun-for-hire with a penchant for trouble and speeders, set in the time when the Galactic Empire is in control.

But the real excitement came when Ubisoft released a gameplay walkthrough, showcasing some of the game’s impressive features. Players will be able to explore the open world of a city planet, complete quests, and upgrade equipment. They will meet new characters, and take on enemies in action-packed battles that require a mix of strategy and combat skills.

The game looks to incorporate a variety of weapons, including blasters and tech-based gadgets, as well as customization options to upgrade skills, abilities, and gear.

Overall, Star Wars Outlaws aims to be an exciting blend of open-world exploration, adventure, and action set in the beloved Star Wars galaxy. It’s a game that promises to be especially appealing for players who have been yearning for a title that truly captures the spirit of rogue characters and shady dealings in the Star Wars universe.

Are you excited about Star Wars Outlaws? Let us know in the comments!

More Gaming:

Sea of Stars Sea of Stars RPG coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass at launch
CLUE Conspiracy CLUE Conspiracy game launches on Amazon
Games we’re hyped for from the Summer Game Fest Showcase
Quest Master coming to PC and Switch to scratch that ‘Zelda Maker’ itch
TMNT Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock Usagi Yojimbo Dimension Shellshock DLC bringing Usagi Yojimbo to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge game
Harvest Moon Harvest Moon among classic games cropping up on Nintendo Switch Online
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Final Fantasy XVIJune 22, 2023PS5RPG
Everybody 1-2-Switch!June 30, 2023NSParty
Immortals of AveumJuly 20, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SFPS
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG
Under the WavesAug. 29, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SNarrative adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Springs Hosting