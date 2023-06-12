Open-world Star Wars Outlaws game announced for 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Announced this weekend at the Xbox Games Showcase, the game is scheduled for a 2024 release.



Ubisoft later released a gameplay walkthrough:

Star Wars Outlaws: an open-world video game for scoundrels …

Gamers and Star Wars fans alike are counting down the days until the 2024 release of Ubisoft’s highly anticipated open-world game, Star Wars Outlaws. This upcoming game is set to introduce fans to a new protagonist, scoundrel Kay Vess, and take players into the gritty underworld of the Galaxy Far, Far Away.



Outlaws was first announced at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, where a World Premiere trailer gave fans a glimpse of the game’s visuals and story. We were introduced to Vess, a gun-for-hire with a penchant for trouble and speeders, set in the time when the Galactic Empire is in control.



But the real excitement came when Ubisoft released a gameplay walkthrough, showcasing some of the game’s impressive features. Players will be able to explore the open world of a city planet, complete quests, and upgrade equipment. They will meet new characters, and take on enemies in action-packed battles that require a mix of strategy and combat skills.



The game looks to incorporate a variety of weapons, including blasters and tech-based gadgets, as well as customization options to upgrade skills, abilities, and gear.



Overall, Star Wars Outlaws aims to be an exciting blend of open-world exploration, adventure, and action set in the beloved Star Wars galaxy. It’s a game that promises to be especially appealing for players who have been yearning for a title that truly captures the spirit of rogue characters and shady dealings in the Star Wars universe.



Are you excited about Star Wars Outlaws? Let us know in the comments!

More Gaming:

Video game release dates: