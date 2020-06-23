Gaming Nintendo NX PlayStation 4 Switch Top story

Start your pod engines! Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release is finally here

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4
The re-release of the Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode I: Racer, announced in March for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and delayed just one day before its original release date of May 12, is now finally available as of June 23, 2020:

Here are some additional stills of the various podracing courses in Episode I: Racer:

Video game release schedule:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedJune 23, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remakehttps://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
Star Wars Episode I: RacerJune 23, 2020PS4 NSRacing
NinjalaJune 24, 2020NSActionhttps://ninjalathegame.com/
Fairy TailJune 26, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
F1 2020July 10, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Racing
Ghost of TsushimaJuly 17, 2020PS4Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/2xXEabG
Paper Mario: The Origami KingJuly 17, 2020NSAdventure
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnComing soon July 30, 2020PS4Fighting
LEGO Super MarioAug. 1, 2020(None)Building
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPGhttps://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered EditionAug. 27, 2020Android iOS NS PS4RPG (remaster)
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2S2zhob
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2Sept. 4, 2020PC PS4 XB1Sports (remaster)
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Star Wars: SquadronsOct. 2, 2020PC PS4 XB1Action 
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaOct. 20, 2020PS4 XB1 NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8
Cyberpunk 2077Nov. 19, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)Summer 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Those Who RemainSummer 2020NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Bravely Default II2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/35qZNgH

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

