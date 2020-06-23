Start your pod engines! Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release is finally here

The re-release of the Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode I: Racer, announced in March for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and delayed just one day before its original release date of May 12, is now finally available as of June 23, 2020:
Here are some additional stills of the various podracing courses in Episode I: Racer:
Video game release schedule:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|June 23, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remake
|https://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
|Star Wars Episode I: Racer
|June 23, 2020
|PS4 NS
|Racing
|Ninjala
|June 24, 2020
|NS
|Action
|https://ninjalathegame.com/
|Fairy Tail
|June 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
|F1 2020
|July 10, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|Ghost of Tsushima
|July 17, 2020
|PS4
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/2xXEabG
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|July 17, 2020
|NS
|Adventure
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost On
|Coming soon
|PS4
|Fighting
|LEGO Super Mario
|Aug. 1, 2020
|(None)
|Building
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PS4, XB1
|Strategy
|New World
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PC
|MMORPG
|https://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
|Aug. 27, 2020
|Android iOS NS PS4
|RPG (remaster)
|Wasteland 3
|Aug. 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2S2zhob
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2
|Sept. 4, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Sports (remaster)
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Sept. 4, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VZocWn
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|Oct. 2, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Action
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Oct. 20, 2020
|PS4 XB1 NS
|Building
|https://amzn.to/2W076c8
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Nov. 19, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VZocWn
|Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)
|Summer 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|Those Who Remain
|Summer 2020
|NS
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|Bravely Default II
|2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|2020
|PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/35qZNgH
