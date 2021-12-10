Star Wars: Eclipse brings High Republic era to gaming

Thursday’s Game “Awards” brought the official cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse, described as a branching narrative action-adventure game for next-gen consoles and PC.

The game is being developed by Quantic Dream, a French developer-publisher mired in controversy from a hostile work environment to hateful rhetoric towards gamers.







Star Wars: Eclipse

Set in the High Republic era, currently playing out in popular books and comics a couple centuries before the fall of the Republic and rise of the Empire, the Star Wars: Eclipse game will include Jedi Master Yoda. As such, it promises to deliver a Star Wars experience both familiar and fresh, if it can but live up to the hype.

The upcoming Disney+ TV series The Acolyte is expected to be set in the waning years of the High Republic, which would put it close to the era of the crumbling Republic depicted in the Star Wars prequel movies.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …