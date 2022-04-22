Sonic Spinball, Shining Force and Space Harrier sequels come to Nintendo Switch

Today, a trio of spin-tacular games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, Shining Force II and Space Harrier II. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball Space Harrier II Shining Force II

In Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, Dr. Robotnik’s fortress is a giant pinball machine! Help Sonic spin, bounce and bump through four different pinball zones made up of glittering caverns, slimy sewers, boiling lava and monstrous machinery to collect the Chaos Emeralds and save the inhabitants of Mobius from a mountain of trouble.

Shining Force II joins the original Shining Force in the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! In this tactical RPG fantasy adventure, you’re tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to overtake the land.

Become the heroic Space Harrier in Space Harrier II and battle a bevy of wicked creatures in this frantic and challenging action game, which was one of the original launch titles for the SEGA Genesis!

More Gaming: