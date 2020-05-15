A Smurfs video game is coming.

French publisher Microids and the IMPS company have signed a publishing deal for a video game based on the venerable intellectual property that began as comics by the Belgian artist Peyo in the late 1950s before becoming a pop culture phenomenon on TV and movie screens.

The new 3-D action-adventure Smurfs video game will be developed by OSome Studio and feature a brand-new story. Says the announcement: “Alone or with friends, gamers will be able to dive in this exclusive adventure alongside the most iconic characters of this IP. To be as faithful as possible to the original material, players can expect tons of humor, thrills, friendship, suspense and of course, a lot of action.”

No title, platform or release date has been announced yet.

“I am very happy about this beautiful partnership, video games have always been my passion, because they combine playfulness and often learning,” said shares Véronique Culliford, president and founder of IMPS and the daughter of artist-creator Peyo.

“Thanks to this trans-generational license and the talent of OSome Studio, a long time Microids partner studio which worked on several family games, we are confident in bringing together all gamers in the wonderful world of the Smurfs,” said Elliot Grassiano, vice president of Microids. “The worldwide success met by the Smurfs will also allow us to increase our brand awareness overseas and position Microids as a major player internationally.”

