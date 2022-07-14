Sea of Stars is getting PS5 and PS4 versions, 2023 release

The eagerly anticipated 2023 RPG Sea of Stars, in addition to previously announced Nintendo Switch and PC versions, will officially be available on PlayStation 5 and PS4 …
Planned originally for holiday release this year, it looks like the game has been pushed into 2023 for all systems.
More Gaming:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Summer 2022
|NS
|Multiplayer
|LIVE A LIVE
|July 22, 2022
|NS
|JRPG
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Bayonetta 3
|Oct. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Fighting
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Sea of Stars
|2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG