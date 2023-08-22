Sea of Stars launch trailer reveals assassin party member

Anticipated retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars launches Aug. 29 …

Sabotage Studio has released the launch trailer today for its long-awaited second title, Sea of Stars – a retro-inspired turn-based RPG launching in just one week on Aug. 29 on PC and consoles. (Sabotage also said a physical edition of the game is coming in 2024.)

Today’s Sea of Stars launch trailer gives fans an extended look at the gorgeous world inhabited by the Children of the Solstice, including the game’s leading heroes Valere, a Lunar Monk, and Zale, a Solar Blade Dancer. Along their quest to defeat the creations of an evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer unfolds this unforgettable story of a grand journey through a breathtaking world full of surprises, delights, friendship, betrayal and conquest. 

But the Solstice Warriors will not be alone in their quest – today’s trailer surprises fans with a new playable character: Seraï, a deadly assassin with the ability to carve portals with her razor-sharp daggers and surprise enemies when they least expect it. And of course, there is the good old Garl, the lovable warrior cook with a heart as big as his smile. Each of these dynamic characters plays an intricate role in the lives of Valere and Zale on their journey as fate unfolds in this mystical, magical world …

