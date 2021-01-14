Scott Pilgrim game is back for an encore

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Delisted for seven years, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is back today as the “Complete Edition” on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

“Team up with friends and combine your skills to battle your way through waves of tough enemies, or compete with them in awesome mini-games like Dodgeball, all on your way to defeat the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes. This Complete Edition includes the remaster of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and its original DLCs, the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs. Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat-’em-up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.”

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Those Who RemainSummer 2020 TBANSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete EditionJan. 14, 2021PS4 XB1 PC NS GSBeat-em-up
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryFeb. 12, 2021NS3-D Platformhttps://amzn.to/3rOlAd9
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionFeb. 25, 2021NSAction
Bravely Default IIFeb. 26, 2021NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSpring 2021PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8

