Scott Pilgrim game is back for an encore







Delisted for seven years, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is back today as the “Complete Edition” on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

“Team up with friends and combine your skills to battle your way through waves of tough enemies, or compete with them in awesome mini-games like Dodgeball, all on your way to defeat the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes. This Complete Edition includes the remaster of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and its original DLCs, the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs. Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat-’em-up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.”

Video game release dates:

More gaming news: