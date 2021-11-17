‘Saints Row’ Delayed Until August 2022

2 hours ago
Christen Bejar
Image courtesy of Deep Silver Volition

In a bit of a surprise, developer Deep Silver Volition posted an announcement that the upcoming Saints Row reboot would be delayed until August 23, 2022. Chief Creative Officer Jim Boone explained in the notice that the development of the game was severely impacted by COVID, and the team needed more time to refine the final product.

While delays are generally disappointing to hear, gamers may breathe a sigh of relief with this update, as it frees up a very crowded February 2022. Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Elden Ring, and many more are slated for release that month.

Christen Bejar

Christen Bejar is a freelance gaming writer who started the local blog The Pause Button while studying at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. For Nerdvana, Bejar reviews video games and also previews, recaps and photographs many local events from a gamer's perspective.

