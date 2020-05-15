For those who have already taken advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online free trial in the past but are still eager to try out these classic games, an additional seven-day free trial is now available!

Rygar, 3 Super NES games come to Nintendo Switch Online library

Gaming Nintendo NX Switch
Jayson Peters28Leave a Comment on Rygar, 3 Super NES games come to Nintendo Switch Online library

On May 20, three Super Nintendo Entertainment System games and one NES game are joining the Nintendo Switch Online service, bringing the total number of classic games that can be enjoyed for no extra charge with a Nintendo Switch Online membership to 82.

Joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library for the Nintendo Switch system are Wild Guns, a space cowboy shooting gallery game, Panel de Pon, a fan-favorite pastel puzzler that offers head-to-head havoc, and Operation Logic Bomb, a cybernetic sci-fi shooter that sends you on the ultimate search-and-destroy mission.

In addition, the classic side-scrolling, exploration-based platformer Rygar will also be arriving for the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection.

  • On May 20, three Super NES™ games and one NES™ game are joining the Nintendo Switch Online service, bringing the total number of classic games that can be enjoyed for no extra charge with a Nintendo Switch Online membership to 82.
    On May 20, three Super NES™ games and one NES™ game are joining the Nintendo Switch Online service, bringing the total number of classic games that can be enjoyed for no extra charge with a Nintendo Switch Online membership to 82.

Super NES

  • Wild Guns – The Kid gang and their army of robots have taken over! Blast your way through villainous outlaws, diabolical robots and towering, screen-filling bosses. Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of moves to help you survive the firepower headed your way. You’ll need a sharp eye and quick-on-the-draw reflexes to survive on your own. Or team up with a friend and go out blazing in two-player co-op.
  • Panel de Pon – As the stack of puzzle pieces rises, think fast to match panels and set off cascading chain reactions and combos. You’ll have to make strategic choices quickly to counteract the relentless competitor attacks from above. A selection of single-player and two-player modes and options provides escalating action and zippy fun. This title originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995, but this is the first time this version of the game will be available in the U.S. Though this title was never translated into English, it may seem familiar!
  • Operation Logic Bomb – Agent Logan has been fitted with bioelectronic implants that grant him superior strength, reflexes and analytical abilities. He’s been charged with a mission to save the Subspace Particle Transfer Project. Now it’s up to him to infiltrate, neutralize the intruders and rescue the scientists in a top-down shooter with giant bosses and frenzied action that doesn’t let up.

NES

  • Rygar– An old legend proclaimed, “When the peaceful land is covered with evil spirits, a brave soldier will be brought to life from the dead.” Luckily, Rygar, the mythical hero from Argus, has arrived in order to defeat the evil king Ligar and his army of dangerous beasts. Join forces with Rygar for a hybrid action-adventure game with a distinct blend of platforming and role-playing elements!
  • For those who have already taken advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online free trial in the past but are still eager to try out these classic games, an additional seven-day free trial is now available!
    For those who have already taken advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online free trial in the past but are still eager to try out these classic games, an additional seven-day free trial is now available!

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

More recent/upcoming video game releases:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Trials of ManaApril 24, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
Gears TacticsApril 28, 2020PCStrategyhttps://www.gearstactics.com/
Moving OutApril 28, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Action/Simulationhttps://amzn.to/2zobBUU
Sakura WarsApril 28, 2020PS4Action/RPGhttps://amzn.to/3ayFkY3
SnowrunnerApril 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Racinghttps://amzn.to/3bzDZSo
Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2April 29, 2020NSDLChttps://amzn.to/2KM5U5B
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredApril 30, 2020PC PS4 XB1Shooter
Streets of Rage 4April 30, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Fightinghttps://www.streets4rage.com/
Forza StreetMay 4, 2020iOS/AndroidRacinghttp://forzastreet.com
Someday You’ll ReturnMay 5, 2020PCAdventure/horror
Void BastardsMay 7, 2020NS PS4Shooterhttps://voidbastards.com/
Star Wars Episode I: RacerMay 12, 2020PS4 NSRacing
Dungeon of the EndlessMay 15, 2020NSRogue-like
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega MixMay 15, 2020NSRhythm
The Wonderful 101May 19, 2020NS PC PS4Remasterhttps://amzn.to/3aU0Q9T
Warhammer 40,000: MechanicusMay 19, 2020NSTactical
ManeaterMay 22, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remasterhttps://amzn.to/2VYTFZW
Saints Row: The Third RemasterMay 22, 2020PC PS4 XB1Remasterhttps://amzn.to/3fdACmj
Sword Art Online: Alicization LycorisMay 22, 2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/3dnaN1x
Minecraft DungeonsMay 26, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Dungeon crawlerhttps://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
Mortal Kombat 11: AftermathMay 26, 2020GS NS PC PS4 XB1DLC expansion
NinjalaMay 27, 2020NSActionhttps://ninjalathegame.com/
Those Who Remain (digital)May 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
BioShock: The CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilationhttps://amzn.to/2S32jV2
Borderlands Legendary CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilationhttps://amzn.to/3eQRFKv
XCOM 2 CollectionMay 29, 2020NSStrategyhttps://amzn.to/2zowwXT
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionMay 29, 2020NSAction/RPGhttps://amzn.to/2Kz5IXu
Death StrandingJune 2, 2020PCActionhttps://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
Command & Conquer Remastered CollectionJune 5, 2020PCRTShttps://amzn.to/3521OQ4
The Outer WorldsJune 5, 2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2x0916G
The Last of Us Part IIJune 19, 2020PS4Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/2yVPRiT
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedJune 23, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remakehttps://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
NinjalaJune 25, 2020NSActionhttps://ninjalathegame.com/
Fairy TailJune 26, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
F1 2020July 10, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Racing
Ghost of TsushimaJuly 17, 2020PS4Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/2xXEabG
Paper Mario: The Origami KingJuly 17, 2020NSAdventure
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnComing soon July 30, 2020PS4Fighting
LEGO Super MarioAug. 1, 2020(None)Building
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPGhttps://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2S2zhob
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2Sept. 4, 2020PC PS4 XB1Sports (remaster)
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)Summer 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Those Who RemainSummer 2020NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Bravely Default II2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/35qZNgH
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga2020PS4 XB1 NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8
Star Wars Episode I: RacerASAPPS4 NSRacing

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Join the discussion

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.