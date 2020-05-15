Rygar, 3 Super NES games come to Nintendo Switch Online library

On May 20, three Super Nintendo Entertainment System games and one NES game are joining the Nintendo Switch Online service, bringing the total number of classic games that can be enjoyed for no extra charge with a Nintendo Switch Online membership to 82.
Joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library for the Nintendo Switch system are Wild Guns, a space cowboy shooting gallery game, Panel de Pon, a fan-favorite pastel puzzler that offers head-to-head havoc, and Operation Logic Bomb, a cybernetic sci-fi shooter that sends you on the ultimate search-and-destroy mission.
In addition, the classic side-scrolling, exploration-based platformer Rygar will also be arriving for the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection.
Super NES
- Wild Guns – The Kid gang and their army of robots have taken over! Blast your way through villainous outlaws, diabolical robots and towering, screen-filling bosses. Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of moves to help you survive the firepower headed your way. You’ll need a sharp eye and quick-on-the-draw reflexes to survive on your own. Or team up with a friend and go out blazing in two-player co-op.
- Panel de Pon – As the stack of puzzle pieces rises, think fast to match panels and set off cascading chain reactions and combos. You’ll have to make strategic choices quickly to counteract the relentless competitor attacks from above. A selection of single-player and two-player modes and options provides escalating action and zippy fun. This title originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995, but this is the first time this version of the game will be available in the U.S. Though this title was never translated into English, it may seem familiar!
- Operation Logic Bomb – Agent Logan has been fitted with bioelectronic implants that grant him superior strength, reflexes and analytical abilities. He’s been charged with a mission to save the Subspace Particle Transfer Project. Now it’s up to him to infiltrate, neutralize the intruders and rescue the scientists in a top-down shooter with giant bosses and frenzied action that doesn’t let up.
NES
- Rygar– An old legend proclaimed, “When the peaceful land is covered with evil spirits, a brave soldier will be brought to life from the dead.” Luckily, Rygar, the mythical hero from Argus, has arrived in order to defeat the evil king Ligar and his army of dangerous beasts. Join forces with Rygar for a hybrid action-adventure game with a distinct blend of platforming and role-playing elements!
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.
