D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook delayed, with digital release coming first

In what may be a notable first, an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook will be released first due to a delay in the print edition caused by pandemic precautions.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a crossover with the Magic: The Gathering card game world, originally scheduled for release on June 2, will instead not be available in printed form at game stores and other retailers until July 21.

“The printers Dungeons & Dragons depends upon to create the fantastic additions to your RPG collection have been closed to keep everyone safe during this time,” Wizards of the Coast said in a statement released on social media.

Digital platforms such as Roll 20, Fantasy Grounds and D&D Beyond, however, will have Mythic Odyssey of Theros content available on June 2. And brick-and-mortar game stores that are part of the Wizards Play Network will be able to provide a physical reference map for use with encounters and monsters in the book as well as unique codes to the first 20 fans who pre-order or buy Mythic Odysseys of Theros for 50% off the price of its digital version on D&D Beyond.





Mythic Odysseys of Theros will be available in a standard hardcover, above left, and a special-edition cover only available at hobby stores, above right.

