Mythic Odysseys of Theros

D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook delayed, with digital release coming first

Books Gaming RPG Technology
Jayson Peters20Leave a Comment on D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook delayed, with digital release coming first

In what may be a notable first, an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook will be released first due to a delay in the print edition caused by pandemic precautions.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a crossover with the Magic: The Gathering card game world, originally scheduled for release on June 2, will instead not be available in printed form at game stores and other retailers until July 21.

“The printers Dungeons & Dragons depends upon to create the fantastic additions to your RPG collection have been closed to keep everyone safe during this time,” Wizards of the Coast said in a statement released on social media.

Digital platforms such as Roll 20, Fantasy Grounds and D&D Beyond, however, will have Mythic Odyssey of Theros content available on June 2. And brick-and-mortar game stores that are part of the Wizards Play Network will be able to provide a physical reference map for use with encounters and monsters in the book as well as unique codes to the first 20 fans who pre-order or buy Mythic Odysseys of Theros for 50% off the price of its digital version on D&D Beyond.

  • Mythic Odysseys of Theros
  • Mythic Odysseys of Theros

Mythic Odysseys of Theros will be available in a standard hardcover, above left, and a special-edition cover only available at hobby stores, above right.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Candlekeep Free D&D, Magic: The Gathering digital kits offered to educators, librarians
Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook Free D&D adventures, accessories
Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand Explorer’s Kit Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit rolls Forgotten Realms fluff into a felt-lined box with dice
Mythic Odysseys of Theros Mythic Odysseys of Theros brings heroic Magic world to D&D
Baldur's Gate III Dragon riders fight Mind Flayer spaceship in Baldur’s Gate III cinematic trailer
Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness Dungeon Mayhem ‘Monster Madness’ released Feb. 28, 2020

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com
SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.

Here and there ...

Tagged
Avatar
Jayson Peters
Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.
http://jaysonpeters.com

Join the discussion

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.